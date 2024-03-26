Subscribe
Prince Harry is named in P-Diddy sex trafficking lawsuit as royal insider claims the "British monarchy is under attack"
Lady Victoria Hervey answers all the big questions dominating the internet about sick Catherine and Charles, battling William and Camilla, desperate…
Mar 26
•
Dan Wootton
40:41
150
THE FIFTY: Worst People in the UK Today
In his first Outspoken countdown, Dan Wootton reveals the list that no one wants to appear on
Mar 24
•
Dan Wootton
288
EMERGENCY EDITION: Why I respected Princess Catherine’s privacy over serious cancer diagnosis – and what the biggest royal crisis in a…
Both King Charles and Kate are battling the life threatening condition
Mar 22
•
Dan Wootton
404
A genuine thank you for starting a media revolution and an invitation to our first live subscriber Town Hall with Father Calvin Robinson
Dan Wootton Outspoken is also launching a live chat for paid members ahead of the publication of The Fifty: Worst People in the UK Today on Sunday
Mar 22
•
Dan Wootton
68
As the establishment, BBC and even the Daily Mail turn on Reform UK, how Nigel Farage and Richard Tice believe there is a historic chance to…
Dan Wootton Outspoken will provide the honest coverage of Britain's third most popular political party you won't get from the MSM
Mar 20
•
Dan Wootton
180
Samantha Markle will ask Princess Catherine to submit a deposition with legal fight against sister moving to Eleventh Circuit Court – as her…
Watch now (29 mins) | In an Outspoken interview exclusive, the sister of the Duchess of Sussex and attorney Peter Ticktin speak out on the high profile…
Mar 18
•
Dan Wootton
29:24
195
After being falsely accused by a deranged ex, why I now admit it was wrong to ever get involved in Johnny Depp’s private life
Contested historic claims must be dealt with by law enforcement, not trial by social media
Mar 15
•
Dan Wootton
191
How Prince Harry was involved in my sick takedown by a convicted criminal at Byline Times – and why the British MSM gave in to those dark…
The Duke of Woke played a critical role in cancelling me for reporting the truth about his wife
Mar 14
•
Dan Wootton
352
I’m not that easily cancelled! The MSM can try, but they haven’t realised yet it’s them that are finished - and I'm now FINALLY free to…
The only hope is independent media so after being sacked by GB News in a free speech row I’m launching a brand new and truly Outspoken daily show in…
Mar 13
•
Dan Wootton
453
COMING SOON: The launch of Dan Wootton Outspoken - the home of No Spin, No Bias and No Censorship news and opinion
After leaving GB News, I’m launching a brand new daily show in 2024 that will NOT be regulated by the Ofcommunist government censors
Mar 5
•
Dan Wootton
300
