The elite class don’t understand the significance of the Ricky Jones not guilty verdict, which has now proven categorically that the UK has a two tier justice system.

A mixed race Labour councillor and union official with a sob story about racism at school four decades ago will escape punishment altogether for literally calling on his political opponents to have their throats slit – aided by a violent gesture – in front of a baying hard left mob at an anti-racism demonstration in Walthamstow, East London.

But a grieving white mother in Lucy Connolly, who happens to be married to a Tory councillor, posts an impertinent tweet after being traumatised by the Southport Massacre and finds herself locked up to this day.

Let me be clear: I’m a free speech absolutist and no hypocrite, so I don’t believe Jones should be in jail, either.

But we have no justice system in this country anymore, simply a judiciary that works as an extension of the Westminster establishment and deep state.

Because the fact Jones didn’t spend a day incarcerated and was released to fight his case legally over the course of a year, while Connolly was remanded in custody and bullied by the deep state into a guilty verdict sums up the fact that we know none of us are treated equally.

Just imagine Tommy Robinson standing up at the Uniting the Kingdom rally and calling for his supporters to slit the throats of Antifa demonstrators – he’d never leave jail again.

We all know it – and that’s the issue here.

JURY TOOK JUST HALF AN HOUR

The MSM gaslighting over this case continues, with the British Bashing Corporation and Sly News not even considering the verdict worthy of a breaking news announcement. Why wind up the people with this one was their disgusting editorial judgement….

But I don’t think even GB News and Talk TV have any idea of the seismic nature of this verdict in tinderbox Britain and why it means free speech is only available for those on the left.

The details of the case are extraordinary.

The jury at Snaresbrook Crown Court took just over half an hour to come to one of the most shocking decisions in modern British legal history.

That was despite the prosecution arguing Jones had used “inflammatory, rabble-rousing language in the throng of a crowd described as a tinderbox…where violence could readily have been anticipated.”

Superintendent Jack May-Robinson previously told the court: “Any spark could have led to an incident or disorder occurring.”

Jones mouthed “thank you” at them before leaving court.

Because of the UK’s antiquated justice system, we’ll probably never know the make-up of that jury and why they made their decision.

JONES PRESENTED AS A VICTIM

But it’s obvious Jones was presented as a 58-year-old victim of a hard knock life, a sufferer of ADHD and dyslexia who had faced racism at school after being forced to do PE in his underpants.

Yet the judge in Lucy Connolly’s case didn’t give a shit that her young son had been killed by NHS neglect, prompting her emotional reaction after Axel Rudakubana butchered three girls to death at a Taylor Swift dance class.

Sadly, all this fresh division has come as we mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

I can’t help but think that so much of what my grandparents fought for in World War Two – including our justice system – is being given away by a suicidal government.