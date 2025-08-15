Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
fred nothers's avatar
fred nothers
5h

Regarding the verdict in his trial means that if Lucy Connolly hadn’t had bad advice from her solicitor to plead guilty, a jury would have acquitted her.

We all knew that from the start.

After she’s released I hope she takes legal advice with a view to suing her solicitor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Louis Levy's avatar
Louis Levy
5h

The Judiciary are the criminals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Wootton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture