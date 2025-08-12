Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan 's avatar
Susan
2h

I’m becoming more frustrated with Farage & Reform UK …. We can’t afford to make another mistake with our voting. It feels like if there is a country left by the time the elections come around it will be a make or break …. Our lives , and our children’s future & safety depends upon getting this right, so we are all watching closely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Beverley Morris-Beadell's avatar
Beverley Morris-Beadell
1h

I have no idea why Farage thinks vast numbers of Muslims are going to vote for him because he’s got a few Muslims within his party (I’d called them Trojan Horses myself)

He’s falling for the same BS that the useless idiots in the Labour Party fell for.

History has proven Islam uses gullible people to manipulate their way into power & by the time the gullible people notice it’s already far too late & they are the first ones to find themselves hanging from a crane in a main square.

The crocodile is always hungry & will eventually eat all those who have looked after it & fed it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Wootton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture