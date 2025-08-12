If you’re over the age of 50, man or woman…And you’re struggling with pain in your joints, loss of mobility, or loose, sagging skin that’s robbing you of your confidence…You’ve probably heard about collagen and its incredible anti-aging benefits.But if we’ve learned anything (especially this time of year), it’s that it’s vital to do our own research when it comes to our health.

There is an elephant in the room when it comes to Reform UK – Britain’s likely next government – that no one in the British MSM is prepared to tackle for fear of being accused of Islamophobia or, even worse, racism.

That is, of course, the Islamisation of Nigel Farage’s party, which he has proudly trumpeted, even though it runs in direct contrast to his newest MP Sarah Pochin who had the balls to call out the extreme religion on Talk TV in the past 24 hours.

So what’s really going on with Reform and Islam? I want to fairly investigate today…

What we do know as a fact is that the SAS hero TV star Ant Middleton, who had been lined up by Reform to succeed Sadiq Khan as London Mayor, is now out.

He will run as an independent instead and has already secured the endorsement of Tommy Robinson right here on Outspoken on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tim Shipman of The Spectator has revealed that Reform is lining up Laila Cunningham to be their candidate to go head to head with Middleton and possibly Dawn Butler for Labour.

The former Tory revealed this morning on GB News that she is indeed a practicing Muslim…

Now does that matter?

Farage, who has always been desperate to shut down a far right label, says absolutely not.

MONSTER MUSLIM CHAIRMAN

His recruitment of a Muslim Chairman in Zia Yusuf was strategic and, despite being an absolute monster of a human with a very shady past, he has been given full power in the party, even after he quit in a huff.

That’s because Farage argues that winning the Muslim vote is now a political necessity in the UK…

To appease the Muslim vote and the Islamists who control much of the narrative in the MSM today Farage has gone much further, even ruling out mass deportations altogether and saying he has no issue with the growing scourge of anti-white racism in Britain…

FARAGE AT WAR WITH HIS OWN BASE

Increasingly Farage appears to be at war with his own party.

Because while he has dismissed the idea of mass deportations and remigration as an obsession of the so-called online right, his MPs are increasingly ignoring his moderate message, as Pochin made clear at yesterday’s Reform Women press conference…

Then throw Tommy Robinson into the mix who, post his release from HMP Woodhill, has reversed his quiet support of Reform UK by openly criticising the party’s appeasement of Islamism and actively backing Ben Habib’s rival Advance UK party.

He posted…

What happens when we shy away from conversations about forced demographic change, the erosion of British culture, and the takeover of Islam?

What happens when politicians fail to bring about real change, and legislate for the British people?

What happens when you shame, persecute, prosecute, silence and denigrate patriotic Brits for the crime of loving their country and knowing the problems we face?

You get this…

Autistic kid brainwashed by Neo Nazi's and their sick ideology planned a terror attack at a mosque after converting to Islam to gain access.

Notepads containing swastikas were also recovered before officers later found a copy of Hitler's book Mein Kampf, knives, and ingredients for explosive substances at his house.

In his most explosive interview ever, with me here on Outspoken on Friday, Tommy also spelled out the issues of Reform becoming increasingly intertwined with Islam…

But this is not an issue you would dare hear cucked and controlled GB News or Talk TV – and its anti-Tommy presenters like Camilla Tominey, who wrongly claims he’s a white supremacist – tackling.

Let alone so-called mainstream right-wing publications like the Daily Telegraph and The Sun, which have long decided that the idea that Islam is not compatible with our way of life is not a commercially palatable message.

It has been left to our far braver American friends to talk about as Connor Tomlinson did beautifully while appearing on the independent US broadcast TimCast in a segment that has now gone viral…

The Overton Window is moving so fast in so many directions as Slippery Starmer drives the UK into the ground. For a populist party of the right like Reform to pretend there is no issue with an Islam takeover of the Disunited Kingdom appears naive at best, deeply irresponsible and unpatriotic at worst.