ABOUT UNSPOKEN

To be truly free to broadcast and write the truth, I must also be fully independent from corporate and political forces.

That’s why, from today, I am completely committed to building an Outspoken platform, with a brand new daily show launching in 2024 as soon as I am released from my shackles.

But this is going to be your network, too – I need us all to have a stake in it.

Because when the next example of authoritarian overreach comes, I fear there’ll soon be no one left to fight in the mainstream media.

STOP THE WOKE MOB DESTROYING OUR WORLD

I’m not an anarchist; I believe that with free speech comes responsibility. Anyone who has watched my shows on both talkRADIO and GB News over the past five years knows that.

I don’t want society to break down but I want society to be heard.

Our challenges will become insurmountable if the majority stays silenced.

We are increasingly becoming a police state where dissident voices are taken down by dishonest uses of the law.

This is now going to be a mission for me – to call out the hypocrisy and to present the truth. A crusade against censorship, if you like.

NO ADVERTISEMENTS, NO CENSORSHIP, NO CORPORATE PRESSURE

You are the most important part of the Outspoken network.

For now, it’s absolutely essential that you subscribe to this newsletter to keep up to date with developments and hear from me throughout the week.

As TV and newspapers become obsolete, we have the opportunity to reshape the British and international media landscape together.

UNIQUE ACCESS

I understand how difficult these times are and much of my news and commentary will be free.

However, following cancellation in the mainstream media, this is my new job and I have ambitious plans to build Outspoken into a major new free speech platform.

In order to do that, I need your support, especially so that I am able to travel to where the news is breaking.

Subscribers will receive special access to me, both in person at events and online via Zoom calls where we bring the Outspoken family together for exclusive discussions with some of my like-minded friends and colleagues.

Everyone who signs up as a Day One founding member will have lifetime privileges and receive a personal video message thanking you for your support (or whatever else you want me to say, within reason).

JOIN ME FOR TRUE INDEPENDENCE

For the past 15 years, at News of the World, ITV, The Sun, The Daily Mail and GB News, I have seen the mainstream media, bit by bit, extinguish free thought and try to censor views that didn't fit their corporate narrative.

While I always did push back against this pressure (and I have many stories to tell on that front in the weeks and months to come), finally I am free.

Free speech!

Democracy!

Liberty!



Patriotism!

ABOUT SUBSTACK

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.