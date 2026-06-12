VIOLENT UNREST SWEEPS UK WITH WEEKEND OF ENOUGH IS ENOUGH PROTESTS OVER UNDER-FIRE PM STARMER

…with Enough is Enough protests scheduled to begin in English cities tonight, with protesters expected to gather in Birmingham, Bristol, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Southampton.



That follows an extraordinary 48 hours of protests in Belfast, which resulted in a third night of the Northern Irish city on fire after a migrant attempted to behead a local man.



In Scotland anti-immigration protestors also continued to defy authorities and the SNP government last night.

And anger has been sparked further after an African woman in Northern Ireland appeared to mock the attack on Stephen Ogilvie by the Sudanese Hadi Alodid, sparking an arrest.

Yet the MSM continue to gaslight the British public that mass deportations are not possible.



After the latest in Dan’s Digest, the Superstar Panel are here: Conservative social media sensations Stef the Alter Nerd and Based and Bougie.



PLUS: Tommy Robinson and Bobby Singh have gone to war over the Sikh’s despicable comments online about Henry Nowak.



AND: Suggestions Nigel Farage could quit before the next election as Reform UK leader as Restore Britain continues its Makerfield election surge.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry continues to shamefully bully King Charles into a public royal reunion with Meghan Markle next month. Lady Colin Campbell is here to reveal all.