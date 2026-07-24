ELON MUSK EXPOSES CIVIL WAR COMING TO UK AS RUPERT LOWE & TOMMY ROBINSON REVEAL ANTI-WHITE HELL

And Rupert Lowe is pushing back on shocking new claims in the MSM of white supremacy simply for using the term Anglo-Saxon.



Meanwhile, proof of the civil war warns of is everywhere – they’re even releasing Southport Islamist terrorist Axel Rudakubana from prison to Broadmoor psychiatric hospital, against the wishes of the families of the three young girls he murdered.



So why is there such a meltdown about Elon Musk’s civil war warning? We’ll get into it all with Connor Tomlinson, the independent journalist and host of Tomlinson Talks on YouTube.



PLUS: A car crash for Nigel Farage in Clacton, both literally and politically, as Robert Jenrick is called out for releasing a doctored video and Dr David Starkey even warns of the potential end of Reform UK after another worrying poll slump.



AND: Holly Willoughby quits Woke ITV to join the YouTube revolution. We’ll honestly review her new This Morning-style show Together.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ghoulish new move creates revulsion across the globe, as they reveal a new picture of their two children Archie and Lili about to visit Princess Diana’s private grave for the first time.