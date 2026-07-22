ITV COVER UP SHABANA MAHMOOD & WES STREETING HOT MIC SHAME AS TOMMY ROBINSON DEMANDS REVOLUTION

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Defence Secretary Wes Streeting, for LAUGHING in our faces about the fact they are about to release paedos, rapists, killers and terrorists onto our streets before their sentences are even served.

Dan can reveal that footage was captured by a top freelance cameraman who works for Woke ITV News and ITN but was NOT broadcast by Robert Peston on the channel’s news bulletins last night.

Yet today Woke ITV has tried to set up Reform UK’s Shadow Chancellor Robert Jenrick with his own hot mic moment on Good Morning Britain.

We’ll get into it all with our Superstar Panel: Father Calvin Robinson – host of Common Sense Crusade on YouTube, Reform UK candidate for Soho James Bembridge, Advance UK National Director Richard Thomson, and public policy specialist Lucy White.

PLUS: Growing distrust over the Ann Widdecombe assassination story as the police and authorities are accused of a sophisticated cover up, as more leftist violence involving the use of hammers is exposed.

AND: Tommy Robinson ally and social media campaigner Danny Tommo has dramatically clashed with the high profile Islamic preacher and YouTube star Ali Dawah, who famously featured his fully covered wife communicating on camera using a billboard. We’ll show you what happened.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Oprah Winfrey attempts an astonishing and humiliating backtrack over her tissue of lies interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But royal YouTube sensation According2Taz isn’t going to let her get away with it.