SADIQ KHAN LONDONISTAN PLOT REWARDED BY SLIPPERY STARMER AS ANDY BURNHAM BECOMES LABOUR LEADER

With the Rat King of the North Andy Burnham stacking Number 10 Downing Street with members of the evil organisation Hope Not Hate which encouraged crazed leftist hatred against the assassinated Ann Widdecombe.

His anti-democratic coronation as Labour leader today disgraces the Disunited Kingdom, having faced absolutely no tough questioning about his hard left, high tax and pro-Islamist agenda.

Today’s coronation was a sickening display of leftist vibes, with no detail of the hell they are now planning to unleash on us all.

Slippery Starmer’s last act in Downing Street is to reward Lord Sadiq Khan from turning the greatest city in the world into Londonistan – a crime-ridden Islamist hell hole.

Joining Dan for the entire show is political YouTube sensation Leo Kearse.

PLUS: Reform UK demands James O’Brien face Ofcommunist sanctions for suggesting Nigel Farage should be got rid of just one week after Ann Widdecombe’s assassination.

AND: Alex Armstrong is forced to go through the most craven GB News humiliation ritual yet, as the presenter comes out as gay live on air to try and limit the leftist backlash to an anti-Pride guest making a perfectly valid argument during a live TV debate.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle leaks details about Prince Harry’s UK reunion with King Charles to People Magazine, as the Duke makes a bizarre new solo appearance on an American red carpet. Legendary royal reporter Robert Jobson joins us with the latest.