Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

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FURY AS POLICE COVER UP ANN WIDDECOMBE ASSASSINATION TERROR TRUTH AS MIKE GRAHAM & REFORM HIT OUT

It’s now obvious that the British police have COVERED UP the true circumstances of the politically motivated assassination of Reform UK’s immigration spokesperson Ann Widdecombe within her own home
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
Jul 14, 2026

Seven hours after Dan broke the news exclusively here on Outspoken that the suspect is believed to be a leftist with communist literature, the Daily Mail followed up on the story.

But yet again legacy journalists remain part of the cover up, with Tommy Robinson posting: "A lot of questions need answered on the murder of Ann Widdecombe. Don't let them gaslight us."

There’s also increasing fury within Reform UK, with party leaders Zia Yusuf, Richard Tice and Robert Jenrick now directly accusing the MSM and authorities of wanting their party stars to be unalived.
Joining Dan today is Mike Graham, host of the Mike Graham Show where Widdy remained a star to the very end.

PLUS: Sick leftists continued to be exposed for celebrating the assassination of Ann Widdecombe, including a trans Scottish academic with form after the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

AND: The previously unseen final interview of Widdy has just been released – and it took place just 20 minutes before the police say she was killed.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry disgraces himself and the British Royal Family during his most shocking interview ever, where he makes a number of crude and unbecoming comments with the ex-rugby star Joe Marler. We’ll reveal the lowlights and analyse with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.

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