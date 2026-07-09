FURY AS UK MIGRANTS CAUGHT KILLING SEAGULLS & SWANS TO EAT AS TOMMY ROBINSON & RUPERT LOWE EXPLODE

Tommy Robinson has raged: "Invaders catching and killing gulls in broad daylight in "Modern England". Get these backwards people out!."



But Reform UK’s Lincolnshire Mayor Dame Andrea Jenkyns has been mocked live on Sly News for trying to blow the whistle on these toxically unhealthy Islamist practices.



And with Reform UK mired in scandal and Nigel Farage running against Count Binface, it’s Restore Britain taking the initiative with Rupert Lowe’s sensational Joe Rogan appearance and Charlie Downes destroying leftists over mass deportations.



We’ll get into it all today with historian and political commentator Rafe Haydel-Mankoo, fellow at the New Culture Forum.



PLUS: Tommy Robinson confronts Nick Lowles of Hope Not Hate in a London hotel lobby.



AND: Count Binface is unmasked as a leftist writer for the British Bashing Corporation’s Have I Got News For You. We’ll reveal the truth about the man attempting to beat Nigel Farage in Clacton.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Lady Colin Campbell joins us to reveal the shocking new white pill drug allegation made against Prince Harry by his former friend Charlotte Griffiths, the Editor at Large of the Mail on Sunday who he attempted to destroy in court.