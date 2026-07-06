MAHYAR TOUSI REVEALS BID TO QUIT UK AS STARMER GOVT PLANS TO BAN YOUTUBE SHOWS LIKE OUTSPOKEN

Just as we hit our second anniversary as the biggest independent news show in Britain and other YouTube favourites from Mahyar Tousi, the Lotus Eaters and Mike Graham as the British state’s despicable crack down on free speech reaches authoritarian levels.



Independent geopolitics YouTube megastar Mahyar Tousi has revealed publicly his plans to broadcast out of Britain to stop his channel "falling apart" as a result of the deep state threat, which we first revealed last week.



The government wants you to rely on the British Bashing Corporation, Woke ITV and Sly News to regurgitate the official narrative – especially in so-called vulnerable times like pandemics, elections, terror attacks and social unrest – while stopping you watching independent voices you trust.



Two of those independent media stars – the activist Kellie-Jay Keen and the journalist behind Freedom Watch UK Montgomery Toms – will be here today to respond to Starmer and Burnham’s state censorship on speed.



PLUS: A GB News star quits after an on air war of words with Nigel Farage as there is a new bloodbath at the so-called People’s Channel, with a THIRD of staff to be brutally axed. We’ll reveal the inside story as Steven Edginton speaks out.



AND: Woke ITV in crisis as bosses allow Ed Balls to continue hosting Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid, even as he enters talks to enter an Andy Burnham Labour government.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: King Charles moves to protect the British Royal Family as he BANS Prince Harry from staying at Buckingham Palace as the royal war with the Sussexes explodes in public. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for all the latest breaking news.