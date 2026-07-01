UK CIVIL WAR WARNING OVER SADIQ KHAN COVER UP AS TOMMY ROBINSON & GLENN BECK REVEAL MIGRANT HORROR

Glenn Beck has now blown the whistle on a new British civil war to Americans with Bishop Cei, while the suicidal empathy has caused a massive clash between Tommy Robinson and leftist Relatable Rob.



After the Digest, the Superstar Panel are here to debate: Father Calvin Robinson is the host of the Common Sense Crusade, conservative social media sensation Based and Bougie, Richard Taylor, the co-presenter of Richie and Rogue Unfiltered on YouTube, and, making her Outspoken debut Becky Walsh, a lockdown loather and accidental activist for all freedom causes who is now one of the organisers of the CPAC GB conference in her bid to unite the right.



Register for attendance at: http://cpac.org/GreatBritain/Register/DanWootton



PLUS: Rupert Lowe marks one year of Restore Britain with a major announcement amid more dire headlines for Nigel Farage following claims he’ll step down as Reform UK leader. We’ll debate Reform vs Restore.



AND: Jess Phillips attacks men again as Andy Burnham has to clarify he won’t be Labour’s first female Prime Minister.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry accused Buckingham Palace of trying to kill him as he compares himself to Salman Rushdie in the latest sign he’s completely lost it. All the latest on Meghan Markle’s visit from hell to the UK with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.