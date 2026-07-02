ROCHDALE GANG LEADER SHABHIR AHMED IS FREED BY KEIR STARMER AS RUPERT LOWE EXPOSES ANDY BURNHAM

…as Rupert Lowe reveals incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham has TWICE refused to meet him to discuss the findings of Restore Britain’s inquiry.



Dan argues there is no genuine desire to get any of these animals out, with it being left to the BBC of all places to track down the Godfather of migrant crossings, Twana Jamal, who is now working illegally while seeking asylum in Leicester.



Reformed Muslim turned activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali has today issued a stark warning to Britain: “Islamists want to dominate, not integrate”



But leftist Gary Lineker has used this moment of England's hope after the World Cup to push the sick line that embracing the St George’s Flag is somehow racist.



Joining us for the entire show today is Rafe Heydel-Mankoo, the brilliant broadcaster and historian who is a Fellow of the New Culture Forum.



PLUS: The Metro Newspaper has decided that its focus should be attempting to cancel Tommy Robinson’s new Spotify podcast, but he’s not taking this MSM hit piece lying down.



AND: Prince Harry leaks his own security report trying to convince the UK government he is at threat of a terrorist attack ahead of his visit with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lili.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Royal YouTube sensation P-Dina joins us for the week’s royal news, including James Corden’s awkward dig at his so-called friend Prince Harry and a new look for Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh