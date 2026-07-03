NEW ANTI-WHITE POLICE ATTACK IN BIRMINGHAM SPARKS UK FURY AS TOMMY ROBINSON & ROBERT JENRICK UNITE

To speak out against a shocking example of Two Tier Policing in Birmingham with shadows of the Henry Nowak tragedy becoming all too common.



Of course, the police response is to beg for the footage not to be shared, because cover up is now all they’ve got.

But Reform’s Shadow Chancellor Jenrick has demanded: "If there's additional footage that explains why the officer acted as she did, it should be shared immediately to clear things up. Otherwise the public will rightly question the clear unequal treatment by your officer. We saw two-tier policing by Hampshire Police when they came to the scene of Henry Nowak.



We saw it for decades across the county with the Grooming Gangs that went unpunished. The police have lost the benefit of the doubt in the eyes of many."



At the same time the takeover of the Disunited Kingdom continues at pace, with the Somalian flag being raised in

Birmingham, as Sadiq Khan’s Islamist London has provably fallen.



And as we come on air, vigilantes continue to guard Rochdale after the release of grooming gang leader Shabir Ahmed, leaving victims terrified.



Joining us for the entire show today is Connor Tomlinson, the host of the independent media show Tomlinson Talks on YouTube and Substack.



PLUS: GB News agitator Tom Harwood purposely attempts to spark a new war within Restore Britain, as Rupert Lowe prepares to be interviewed by Joe Rogan.



AND: Andy Burnham’s “normal act” is brutally exposed, as the hard left socialist prepares to destroy the UK as Labour Prime Minister.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle’s secret plot to use next week’s UK visit to merch As Ever is disclosed, just as Woke ITV’s Prince Harry propaganda reaches crazy new levels. We’ll expose it all with YouTube sensation Lauren The Insider.