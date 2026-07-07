NIGEL FARAGE RESIGNS AS MP FOR CLACTON & FORCES BY-ELECTION AFTER ON CAMERA CLASH WITH SKY NEWS

Restore Britain has announced it will not stand after an astonishing clash with Sly News over the harassment of his daughter.



The furious speech today from Reform UK HQ stunned Westminster and it came just hours after Farage snapped at Sly News after arriving back into the country…



After an initial denial, Sly News did concede today that it had filmed Farage’s daughter and, as we come on air today, shocking new claims from Nigel’s GB News colleague and friend Jacob Rees Mogg that there are more allegations of financial impropriety to come – and that the leaks against Nigel are coming from within Reform UK itself…



All the major breaking news today with our Superstar Panel: Husband and wife dynamic duo Christine and Neil Hamilton. Neil is the former leader of UKIP who had his own high profile fallout with Farage.



PLUS: The MSM tries to cancel the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for admitting he would SHAG Kylie Minogue. Good Lord, it’s Laurence Fox ShagGate all over again. We’ll reveal all on the bizarre story.



AND: Prince Harry flies into an antisemitism storm, as he disgraces the British Family once more.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: A special edition examining the verdict in Prince Harry’s court case against the Daily Mail with a royal Superstar Panel: legendary royal commentator Hugo Vickers, the author of Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, American journalist and broadcaster Paula Froelich of Uncensored on YouTube and Substack, and royal columnist for the Daily Telegraph and The Spectator Lee Cohen of The Tea with Lee.