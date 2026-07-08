Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

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PLOT TO SHUT DOWN SKY NEWS BY REFORM UK AFTER LIES ABOUT THE HARASSMENT OF NIGEL FARAGE DAUGHTER

Reform UK calls for Sly News to be SHUT DOWN after lying about its harassment of Nigel Farage’s daughter in the biggest ever war between a British political party and a broadcaster
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
Jul 08, 2026

The party is refusing to back down, with Reform UK board member revealing a Sky presenter has admitted: "We are in real trouble over doorstepping Nigel's kids."

For those dismissing the impact of Sly News’ so-called doorsteps, in his Digest Dan reveals how they have had tragic consequences in the past.

But Farage’s decision to call a by-election in Clacton, which Rachel From Accounts has just announced she will approve, is looking increasingly like a massive strategic error with the Reform UK leader set to fight Count Binface and the Monster Raving Loony Party but no serious political parties, including Restore Britain.

We'll debate with today’s Superstar Panel: YouTube sensation Stef the Alter Nerd, Reform-aligned independent journalist Jack Hadfield, and the host of Common Sense Crusade Father Calvin Robinson.

PLUS: Tommy Robinson is harassed by a fellow Englishman at an airport, but he doesn’t take it lying down. We’ll show you what happened.

AND: Ex-Apprentice contestant Bushra Shaikh attends the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader as a social media influencer.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Charlotte Griffiths – the Mail on Sunday’s Editor at Large – speaks out over her astonishing win against Prince Harry in his £50 million courtroom defeat.

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