ANN WIDDECOMBE WAS ASSASSINATED IN TERROR ATTACK AS POLICE GOT IT WRONG & DAN REVEALS NEW EVIDENCE

Meanwhile, Ant Middleton, Mike Graham, Tommy Robinson and many others are accusing the police of a cover up, as Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice makes the astonishing claim that the MSM want other senior members of Nigel Farage’s party unalived.



Amongst all of this hell, we’ll also continue to remember Ann the woman with our Superstar Panel Christine and Neil Hamilton.



PLUS: Adam Boulton and Sly News are disgraced over their coverage of Ann Widdecombe’s assassination, as the man who tried to get GB News shut down over Laurence Fox issues a grovelling but meaningless apology.



AND: The Henry Nowak case darkens as bombshell new court documents reveal the Essex teenager pleaded that he wasn’t a racist in his final moments.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: After Meghan, Archie and Lili meet the King, Prince Harry gives a boastful podcast interview and makes terrible jokes during a goat yoga session, as Prince William, Catherine and their children prove why they are the real future of the monarchy. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for all the latest.