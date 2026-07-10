ANN WIDDECOMBE “MURDER” INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED AMID CLAIMS SHE WAS KILLED BY BLOW TO HEAD

We will have the latest on the shocking news that she may have been murdered as police launch a probe following her sudden death.



ALSO BREAKING TODAY: Moroccan riots in Sadiq Khan’s lawless London, as the MSM ignore a foreign culture turning the streets just around the corner from Buckingham Palace into a violent nightmare because of a football game that doesn’t even involve the UK.



In Scotland, locals have finally had enough with massive protests outside the HMOs housing convicted migrant rapists.



And, as over 40 British girls aged between the age of 13 and 16 disappear in England in the past fortnight alone, is it any wonder given the way migrants are now openly targeting school pupils.



Tommy Robinson’s highly anticipated tour of Luton with leading Australian politician Pauline Hanson shows what we are up against.



We’ll get into it all after the Digest with our Superstar Panel: Restore Britain’s spokesperson for the safety of women and girls Orla Minihane, and the brilliant independent political commentator Peter C Barnes, host of Breaking Embargo on YouTube and The Outsider on Substack.



PLUS: Kay Burley slammed for backing Andrew Mountbatten Windsor in bizarre Newsnight appearance in front of Epstein survivors.



AND: Prince Harry appears solo at the Invictus Games launch in Birmingham, even as Meghan Markle, Archie and Lili fly in for an unwise meeting with King Charles. We’ll have all the latest with royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Katie Nicholl accuses Prince Harry of causing a constitutional crisis as Megyn Kelly explodes at the Sussexes over their public breakdown. We’ll get into it all with Royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.