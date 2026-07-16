UK GOVT CENSORS YOUTUBE AS TRIGGERNOMETRY FIGHTS BACK + TOMMY ROBINSON & JORDAN PETERSON SPEAK OUT

…as the authoritarian UK government under the soon to be prime minister rat king of the north Andy Burnham decides to double down on dystopian plans to suppress unfiltered and daring conversations that risk weakening the mainstream narrative.

This plot means shows like the massively successful digital native Triggernometry will soon be hidden from your feeds in favour of the British Bashing Corporation, woke ITV and Sly News.

Joining us for the entire show to discuss the end of free speech in the Disunited Kingdom is the co-host of Triggernometry Francis Foster who has also just become an author of the brand new book: (Un)educated: My Life as a Teacher, and

PLUS: Doulgas Murray has revealed why Slippery Starmer was over just weeks into his premiership – and it all goes back to his failure on the Southport Massacre.

AND: We’ll reveal Triggernometry’s most explosive ever moments as we look back on the last eight years of the podcast and its massive contribution to independent media with exclusive reaction from co-host Francis Foster.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: We’re joined by Paula Froelich of Paula Froelich Uncensored for all the latest.