PLOT TO KILL MORE REFORM STARS AFTER ANN WIDDECOMBE ASSASSINATION AS FARAGE EXPOSES STARMER LIES

As Reform UK reveals a number of its stars – from Nigel Farage to Dame Andrea Jenkyns – are under the direct threat of attack.

The astonishing developments about left-wing terrorism in the UK comes as Nigel Farage speaks out to reveal the Prime Minister and head of Devon and Cornwall Police wrongly conspired over the weekend to convince him that Ann’s terror attack murder was a burglary gone wrong….

Farage also admitted he has been considering his own position given the threat to his life as he directly attacked Slippery Starmer and Ed Davey for putting his safety at risk.

In an extraordinary press conference Reform’s Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf called out senior Labour figures by name, including ex-Ministers Jess Phillips and Wes Streeting, and the serving Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy for putting a target on the back of Reform UK’s stars.

Why Tommy Robinson and Rupert Lowe are backing Farage on this issue in Dan’s Digest next and then the Superstar Panel: Emma Kenny – host of Emma Kenny True Crime on YouTube – and Father Calvin Robinson – host of Common Sense Crusade on YouTube.

PLUS: Katie Hopkins slams Ann Widdecombe cops for incompetence, as Allison Pearson does battle with Labour’s Lucy Powell who is trying to use the terror attack to shut down free speech.

AND: Lucy Connolly at war with GB News and the Daily Mail’s star columnist Dan Hodges over their bid to drag her into the debate after Ann Widdecombe’s assassination.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle’s TV farce as she’s nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award as she uses her royal connections on Masterchef, while fresh details of Harry’s negotiations with King Charles are leaked. We’ll have all the latest with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.