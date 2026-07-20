BRITISH GOVT OVERTHROWN IN SOCIALIST COUP BY ANDY BURNHAM AS SLIPPERY STARMER LIES ON HIS WAY OUT

And guess what? There was not a single word on the ongoing invasion of our country, the scourge of mass immigration, the horror of the Islamist takeover or the Pakistani gang cover up. So of course, the MSM adored it.



The departure of the country’s most hated ever Prime Minister – an enemy of patriots – Slippery Starmer was a total re-writing of history, yet there was North Korean level propaganda from the dying MSM…



Everything with Burnham up until and including today has been a carefully crafted PR manipulation for the David Brent of British politics so Dan will reveal why it's all about to fall apart in his Digest.



Then a Superstar Panel of independent media sensations you can definitely trust on today’s breaking news: Host of Lauren the Insider Lauren Lunn Farrow, host of Breaking Embargo on YouTube and The Outsider on Substack Peter C Barnes, host of E Speaks Freely Emma Dunwell, host of British Stand Dan Grant, and right-wing influencer and Restore Britain supporter George Gilbert.



PLUS: Ann Widdecombe’s alleged assassin is said to have had clippings of Nigel Farage on the walls of his council house. We’ll have the latest on this baffling terror investigation that the MSM want to cover up.



AND: Tommy Robinson and Liz Truss come to verbal blows after the ex-Prime Minister banned the Unite the Kingdom activist and Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe from her CPAC GB conference. We’ll reveal the inside story.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry’s cringe James Corden appearance as the real nasty and bitter Duke starts another security battle with the new UK government. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network.