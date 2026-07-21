ANN WIDDECOMBE KILLED AFTER BEING HIT 21 TIMES IN THE HEAD WITH HAMMER AS FARAGE SLAMS COVER UP

The Reform UK star was brutally murdered after being hit over the head 21 times with a hammer as she ate lunch at her beloved home, a court heard.

Joshua Kerry has been remanded in custody. We’ll reveal the shocking details.

BUT FIRST: Farage demands a general election as the Reform UK leader says Andy Burnham’s overthrow of the UK government is a “deeply troubling coup”.

And there is growing fury over the hypocrisy of Labour for making a convicted criminal fraudster the effective deputy Prime Minister while demanding the cancellation of Tommy Robinson and Reform’s Posh George for similar crimes.

But Louise Haigh, with her new toned down hairstyle, just wants you to feel sorry for her.

And despite Burnham’s Pollyanna-ish promises, Labour has descended into civil war in less than 24 hours with Slippery Starmer’s main ally brutally exposing the new PM’s dodgy plans, as other Ministers let loose on the British Bashing Corporation.

To discuss it all on the Superstar Panel today: Dr David Starkey CBE of the YouTube channel David Starkey Talks and Lois Perry, Director of Heartland for UK and Europe.

PLUS: Nigel Farage reveals why he rejected funding from Elon Musk over demands from the Space X boss to publicly support Tommy Robinson and mass deportations.

AND: Prince Harry wages a new battle against the UK government under the new Prime Minister Burnham, as the Home Office reveals its anger about the Duke’s emotional blackmail to pressure it into a security U-turn.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry plots to move back to the UK part-time as the veil falls off his marriage to Meghan Markle. We’ve have all the latest with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.