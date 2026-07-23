ISLAMIST TERROR PLOT TO BOMB SWINDON UNCOVERED AS DOUGLAS MURRAY REVEALS ANN WIDDECOMBE COVER UP

…with Mohammad Bashir to blow up the UK Defence Academy near Swindon and cause a mass casualty international event.



After 294 days of silence, the police have been forced to issue a grovelling apology because they didn’t even bother to check al Sharmie’s phone and Bashir has been jailed after the terror plot was uncovered by cameras inside his oh-so-peaceful mosque.



No wonder British patriots have had enough of the illegal invasion and Islamist takeover changing the face of our Disunited Kingdom.



Yet Burnham’s Labour government new appointment Anas Sarwar has been caught on camera admitting there is a bid underway for more Pakistanis and South Asians to run this country.



Dan will reveal why Douglas Murray believes the MSM is now complicit in the ongoing cover up of certain crimes in the Digest next.



Then the Superstar Panel are here: Independent conservative media sensation Lee Harris and Orla Minihane, Restore Britain’s spokeswoman for the safety of women and children.



PLUS: Gary Lineker’s wealth tax lie exposed, as Carol Vorderman forms a delusional duo from hell with the Green Party MP Hannah Spencer.



AND: Humiliated Labour remoaner Stella Creasy turns her Parrotgate shame into a ludicrous debate about civility in politics.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle makes an Australian Masterchef star judge CRY in a new bullying row for the Fake Duchess. Lady Colin Campbell joins us with the inside story.