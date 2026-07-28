NIGEL FARAGE DEMANDS ZACK POLANSKI JAIL OVER KILL THREAT AS COPS PROBE & LUCY CONNOLLY SPEAKS OUT

…and face the full force of the law for promoting a t-shirt that calls for its leader Nigel Farage to be beheaded with the guillotine, before assassinated Reform star Ann Widdecombe has even been buried.

But there are others on the right who believe free speech must come first. We’ll hear exclusively from Lucy Connolly, who was jailed for her tweet.

All of that comes as a Labour council refuses to hold a minute silence for Ann because the request came from Reform UK.

But none of this can hide from Reform UK’s massive poll slump as Restore Britain surges.

And Elon Musk has backed Rupert Lowe’s Manchester mayoral candidate Marlon West after he is SUSPENDED for talking about his daughter’s horrific experience with a grooming gang.

Marlon is joining the Superstar Panel today alongside Lucy and Reform UK’s Kezia Noble.

PLUS: GB News star Matthew Torbitt is AXED by the broadcaster after pleading guilty in court, as we reveal shocking new information about the real reason he departed LBC after messages to a 19-year-old right wing star.

AND: Naga Munchetty DUMPED from BBC Breakfast after a bullying probe, but the Corporation has given her a plumb new role as compensation.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: The Royal Family has been plunged into crisis as King Charles’ most senior aide Clive Alderton quits over plans to bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the royal fold. We’ll have all the latest, including plans to invite the Sussex family to Balmoral, with Paula Froelich Uncensored.