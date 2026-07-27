LEFTIST COVER UP ISLAMIST TERROR ATTACK + ELON MUSK & JOHN CLEESE BACK RUPERT LOWE ON REMIGRATION

That comes as Rupert Lowe’s party openly backs remigration and scores the endorsement of John Cleese as Restore Britain surges to seven per cent in the polls in a great re-shaping of the British right, as Islamist terror yet again hits the West.



The Muslim attack on Berlin Pride has stunned anyone sane but the leftist MSM are determined to suggest the Muslim nutter who rammed his car into the LGBT event and then went on a machete rampage may not have been motivated by his faith.



Indeed, the left are doing all they can to blame the attack on anyone other than Islamism, with Labour MP Kate Osborne blaming GB News and Reform UK.

But outside the nutters, there is a great awakening going on with even left-wing LBC, Muslim Conservative Ali Miraj admitting after the attack that diversity is no longer our strength and that Elon Musk’s civil war prediction is probably right.



We’ll get into it all today with our Superstar Panel: Fair Fuel UK boss Howard Cox, YouTube sensation and activist Sarah White, and Reform UK-aligned independent journalist Jack Hadfield.



PLUS: New David Brent Prime Minister Andy Burnham infuriates traditionalists with a slur against the late Queen at No10 North, as Red Angela Rayner the Tax Evader’s despicable hypocrisy is exposed in two car crash MSM interviews.



AND: Kate and Getty McCann’s comeback at the Commonwealth Games to support Maddie’s brother in the swimming final divides the public.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Weak King Charles allows Prince Harry to take over Buckingham Palace later this year in a shocking reversal that puts the monarchy at threat again. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for the latest