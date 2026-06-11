UK CITIES BURN FOR 3RD NIGHT WITH STARMER GOVERNMENT IN TOTAL CRISIS AS DEFENCE SECRETARY QUITS

…because the PM will not spend enough money to keep us safe but will spend money on illegal immigrants who try to behead us on the streets.



Despite insane jail sentences for Southampton protestors, Belfast was still on fire for a second night, with the authorities preparing for further disorder in the next few hours.



Sly News was confronted live on air by independent reporter Sarah White, who revealed the MSM crew then tried to manhandle her.



Sarah will join us from the streets of Belfast.



But political leaders and mainstream broadcasters want to blame Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson, with stars of Sly News and GB News now even advocating for the men to be JAILED.



We’ll get reaction today from a fabulous Superstar Panel: Pink Ladies hero Orla Minihane of Restore Britain, Dr Roger J Gewolb of Reform UK, activist Free Speech Shelly, and independent broadcaster Richard Taylor, co-host of Richie & Rogue: Unfiltered.



PLUS: We will be joined by the Belfast hero Maitiu Mag Tighearnan who stopped Stephen Ogilvie from being beheaded. Yesterday he was named our Greatest Briton.



AND: Restore Britain surges in a shock new election poll in Makerfield as the party’s war with Reform UK deepens.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: P-Dina will join us for all the major royal news.