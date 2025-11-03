TRAIN TERROR COVER UP AS MSM LIE & 32-YEAR-OLD CHARGED HAD ALREADY BEEN ON KNIFE RAMPAGE

We have finally learned that 32-year-old Anthony Williams has been charged with the attempted murders, but what’s more is that he was already wanted by police after another stabbing the night before, not to mention this horrific scene at a barbers – yet our hapless authorities let this demon out to allegedly try and kill innocents.

Wanting the truth will see you branded racist and only our political leaders outside of parliament dare to question what’s really going on.

Dan will slam the elite class for accepting that mass stabbing events are now part of life in Britain in his Digest.

Then the Superstar Panel are here: Head of Fair Fuel UK and Advance UK College Member Howard Cox, and unspun political commentator Peter Barnes, host of the Barnes Network on Substack.

PLUS: Calls to bring back the death penalty and legalise pepper spray as the fallout from this weekend’s horror unfolds.

AND: A Loose Women star is lined up to replace axed Mike Graham on Talk TV. THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle exposed for a fake Instagram publicity stunt involving her miserable husband Prince Harry. We’ll reveal all as we team up with the Royal News Network.