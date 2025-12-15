ISLAMIST TERROR COMES TO WEST AFTER BONDI ATTACK AS LEFT LIE OVER TOMMY ROBINSON XMAS UTK

An unprecedented slaughter that has already taken 15 lives, including a darling ten-year-old girl.

Never forget that fear is what the globalise the intifada movement wants to bring to every city in the west.

And of course Sly News was still telling us the real threat in Australia is the far right, as evil race baiters like Dr Shola and Bushra Shaikh use the slaighter for their own sick Islamist pursuits

And our political elites are doing the same thing here, with Sadiq Khan going on the attack and lying about Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom Christmas event in London.

Dan reveals why his warning to Australia was ignored in the Digest and then a very special Superstar Panel. Joining us live from Sydney: Fred Pawle, the independent journalist and broadcaster who was on the ground for Outspoken within an hour of the attack, and the brilliant Australian political commentator Alexandra Marshall. Then from London: Lauren Lunn Farrow, host of The Insider YouTube channel who was broadcasting for Urban Scoop from the UTK event at the weekend.

PLUS: Rupert Lowe in a celebrity war of words with Kirstie Allsopp over the shocking state of Sadiq Khan’s London.

AND: GB News hosts Andrew Pierce and Carole Malone issue a grovelling on air apology to Meghan Markle’s mum Doria Ragland after claiming she went to jail when she stopped raising her daughter during her teenage years.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: King Charles cuts contact with Prince Harry in a shocking new escalation of the war between Montecito and London. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for all the latest.