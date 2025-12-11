TOMMY ROBINSON'S SON IS DE-BANKED IN LATEST BID BY DEEP STATE TO DRIVE HIM OUT OF BRITAIN

That shocking development comes as the Metropolitan Police put out an appeal for a further 28 people they want to track following Tommy’s Unite the Kingdom event in London in September – an event that passed off with virtually no violence or arrests, especially when compared to the carnage at the pro-Palestine marches or the annual Notting Hill Carnival.



But what the elite class and regime media don’t want to talk about or even debate is the importation of illegal animals in an invasion who come here to attack white English girls – but Christians have had enough, marching through Sadiq Khan’s London last night.



UKIP leader Nick Tenconi – the Chief Operating Officer of Turning Point UK – will be here live to reveal how he is taking the fight to the beaches of Northern France.



PLUS: Adjoa Andoh accepts an MBE from the terribly white royals in the biggest example of celebrity hypocrisy ever.

AND: As Bonnie Blue is arrested for her Bali bang bus stunt in Indonesia, growing claims she is part of a psyop used any time Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs are in the news.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Lady Colin Campbell reveals what’s really going on with Meghan Markle’s fake attempt to reconcile with her father Thomas Markle in a hospital in the Philippines.