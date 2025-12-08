TAX CHEAT ANGELA RAYNER WILL BE UK PM WITHIN MONTHS AS COUP TO DEPOSE KEIR STARMER EXPOSED

Red Rayner – the tax cheat imbecile – launches an audacious coup with the backing of the hard leftists who run Labour, meaning we will have a hard left Prime Minister in 2026.



Meanwhile, free speech in the UK is dead under the watch of our cretinous leader, who is more interested in throwing money at corrupt Zelensky than helping his own citizens, including Joey Barton, who received a longer suspended jail sentence than the paedo Huw Edwards today for tweets. No wonder the Trump administration is in despair.



In his Digest Dan exposes the plot to usher in Red Rayner into Number 10 Downing Street as Labour moves to turn the Disunited Kingdom into a Communist and Islamist hellscape.

Then powerful analysis on the Superstar Panel from Sadiq Khan’s worst nightmare, Conservative London leader and Restore Britain’s Susan Hall, and independent YouTube sensation Lauren the Insider.



PLUS: The Church of England goes to war with Tommy Robinson for putting the Christ back into Christmas.



AND: Rupert Lowe exposes Reform UK to Tucker Carlson.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle lies about contacting her father following the amputation of his left leg below the knee, prompting fury from his son and daughter over her egregious attempt to turn estranged Thomas’s life and death battle into a PR win. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for all the latest.