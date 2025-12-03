BRITAIN ON BRINK OVER HARD LEFT AS TOMMY ROBINSON CALLS NIGEL FARAGE SNAKE OVER TORY PLOT

But Nigel Farage, whose rhetoric is finally becoming more strident before May’s critical elections, has just been caught stitching up a backroom deal to merge with the Tories, providing the only hope for an embattled and corrupted Prime Minister and his jailbird Chancellor Rachel Thieves.

The right remains divided though, with Tommy Robinson launching a new attack on Farage, who he has branded a “fucking snake”.

In his Digest Dan reveals what’s really going on between Reform UK and the Tories – and why Rupert Lowe remains the saviour many hope will become Britain’s Donald Trump.

Then analysis from the Superstar Panel: Father Calvin Robinson – the co-host of Reclaim the Media’s Fox and Father – and Howard Cox, the man behind Fair Fuel UK, former Reform UK London Mayoral candidate and now a senior member of Advance UK.

PLUS: Humza Yousaf’s Islamist plot is exposed, as he lies about 9/11 in the latest hard left outrage being ignored by the regime media.

AND: Rachel From Accounts is so crooked she’s even been exposed for lying about being a teen chess champion. We’ll reveal the mortifying details of her latest exception.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle’s disastrous end of her Netflix deal is the worst hour of TV ever produced. But, don’t worry, Outspoken’s crack royal team of The Sidley Twins, P-Dina and Lauren The Insider have sat through every minute so you don’t have to.