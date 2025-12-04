ISLAMIST THREAT TO ENGLISH FLAG AS TOMMY ROBINSON EXPLODES OVER STARMER'S BLASPHEMY PLOT

The campaigns from the Islamist invaders become more extreme that even our St George’s Cross flag is no longer safe.



But the left are now up in arms after Reform UK’s Lee Anderson said Islamophobia – a term invented by the Muslim Brotherhood – doesn’t exist during a disturbing exchange at PMQs.

Meanwhile, democracy in the UK itself is under threat as Labour CANCELS four mayoral elections where Reform is expected to win.



And Piers Morgan says he wants to swap Tommy Robinson for a chicken tikka masala as their feud grows.

In his Digest, Dan exposes Labour’s chilling tack to the Islamist hard left.



Then the Superstar Panel are here: Former Tory Minister and UKIP’s honorary president Neil Hamilton, and author, broadcaster and political commentator Christine Hamilton.



PLUS: More bad news for Rachel Thieves, as the chances of a police investigation and jail term grow after her budget fraud.



AND: Prince Harry shames the British Royal Family on American TV by slamming Donald Trump, as Meghan Markle’s father Thomas fights for life in hospital.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: We team up with Tom Sykes of the Royalist Substack to reveal what’s really going on between King Charles and Prince William and why the royal rota refuse to report the truth.