CELEBS LAUNCH WAR AGAINST TOMMY ROBINSON & UNITE THE KINGDOM RIVAL AMID NEW ISLAMIST THREAT

Lenny Henry, Leigh-Anne from Little Mix, Charlotte Church, Christopher Ecclestone and Paloma Faith are even plotting a rival to the Unite the Kingdom rally – but these ridiculously privileged mutli-millionaire celebrity luvvies have zero idea about the reality of life in Islamist Britain, where white young girls are not safe from Pakistani Muslim rape gangs and no one can walk the streets of our major cities safely.

So Tommy has decided to teach them a lesson about what’s really going on.

Meanwhile, David Lammy is destroying the British justice system by removing our right to a jury trial and providing no explanation for his mortifying U-turn and Rachel Thieves is still facing jail for her budget fraud which must now bring down Slippery Starmer.

All of that in Dan’s Digest and then the Superstar Panel are here: Young British YouTube sensations Based and Bougie and Stef the Alter Nerd.

PLUS: Talk TV presenter Julia Hartley Brewer is forced into a grovelling on air apology to Lucy Connolly in the latest credibility crisis for the troubled station, reeling from the axing of Mike Graham.

AND: New sickening BBC make-up room allegations emerge about plastering saliva and bodily fluids on the face of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: The Real Housewives of London reject Meghan Markle from the buzzy reality show in favour of Catherine, the Princess of Wales. We’ll have all the royal latest with our Royal Mastermind Angele Levin.