RACHEL REEVES TO GO TO JAIL AFTER BUDGET FRAUD EXPOSED AS STARMER ON BRINK OF COLLAPSE

Even Labour supporting columnist Dan Hodges now admitting the corrupted Chancellor will be lucky to avoid jail for her despicable Budget deceit.



Dan is very clear on this: LOCK HER UP! If this were a conservative she would already be out of a job and awaiting trial.

Slippery Starmer and the entire Labour government are on the brink over their egregious lies with Cabinet Ministers now in an extraordinary open revolt and briefing to the newspapers. This is not sustainable for the Disunited Kingdom.



Meanwhile, the divide in the country has got deeper over the weekend, with Tommy Robinson launching a blistering attack on Tucker Carlson and Piers Morgan after the Daily Mail turned on Holly Vallance for her friendship with the activist.



Dan exposes why this government is bringing shame on Britain and Reeves should be in prison instead of Tommy in the Digest.



Then the Superstar Panel weigh in: Bernie Spofforth - host of the brilliant YouTube channel If This Is True - and Andrew Eborn - host of Octopus TV, which is also on YouTube.



PLUS: Talk TV censors Mark Dolan live on air as he dares speak publicly about Mike Graham as the channel’s axed star launches independently today.



AND: Good Morning Britain diva Susanna Reid explodes at Ed Balls in an extraordinary backstage bust up at Woke ITV. We’ll reveal all the details.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince William and King Charles are locked in a shock royal Christmas war. We’ll reveal what the royal rota refuse to report when we team up with the Royal News Network.