BUDGET LEAK FARCE AFTER RACHEL THIEVES SCREWS US ALL OVER TAX AS DEEP STATE ARREST FARMERS

Today’s farcical budget – leaked in full as the incompetence of our once great country is exposed to the world yet again – is the next stage in a socialist hellscape leading Britain into the third world to appease hard leftist Labour MPs terrified of the even harder left Islamist movement.



And as she broke her promises and cemented Britain’s status as a failed welfare state, all we got were more cheap political digs from our Chancellor, whose constant moans about mansplaining have made her nothing more than a punchline.

And outside the corrupted House of Commons, the British deep state decided to turn on desperate farmers, with disgraceful arrests.



Dan reveals how the Starmer/Reeves budget has screwed us all in his Digest.

Then analysis you simply will not get from the MSM from: Mike Graham – host of the Mike Graham Show on Substack and YouTube, Father Calvin Robinson – co-host of Reclaim the Media’s Fox and Father, and Douglas McWilliams, top economist and commissioner at the Growth Commission.



PLUS: Calamity Lammy sparks outrage by getting into power and reversing his opposition to scrapping jury trials, in the latest attack on Britain’s teetering democracy.



AND: Mike Graham reacts to the latest hard left bid to cancel him following his axing from Talk TV and move into the independent media.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle admits she DID take a dress from a photoshoot, but her excuse leaves more questions than answers. We’ll reveal the shocking full story with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.