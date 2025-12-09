TOMMY ROBINSON & RUPERT LOWE FURY AT DEEP STATE COVER UP OF AFGHAN ILLEGALS TO STOP RIOTS

In his Digest he will call for the release of this footage because it’s time the British public understand what’s really going on.

Then analysis from the brilliant podcaster, author, columnist and the former star of Loose Women before it went woke Carol McGiffin.

Today Dan will also call out Piers Morgan – the establishment puppet in chief – who has been humiliated by Nick Fuentes in yet another clickbait/clout chasing exercise for the anti-white Uncensored star who should be designated a true enemy of the United Kingdom.

PLUS: The sickening Joey Barton verdict proves that free speech in the UK is dead as major American political figures raise the alarm about the silencing of our anti-establishment figures.

AND: BBC paedo Huw Edwards makes a shock comeback supported by figures within the revolting Corporation that needs to be immediately defunded.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle calls in the US government to try and bypass her own furious brother and sister after the amputation of her estranged father’s leg in a hospital in the Philippines, but Thomas Jr and Samantha Markle are not taking it. We’ll have all the latest from our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin.