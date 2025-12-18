TOMMY ROBINSON EXPLODES AT PIERS MORGAN OVER ELITE CLASS WHITE MEN ATTACK AFTER WAR CALL

But in the UK it's young white boys who the government is targeting again because, you know, it's Tommy Robinson, Andrew Tate and social media which is the real problem, not a radical women-hating religion. The same young white boys Boris Johnson wants to send to war.



No wonder the elite class is dead, with Piers Morgan humiliated by Candace Owens overnight as Tommy receives widespread support after the launch of the biggest show of force in history at the next Unite the Kingdom event.

Who would you rather? Tommy Robinson or Piers Moron and Danny Finkelstein. Dan will examine in the Digest.

Then Connor Tomlinson – host of Tomlinson Talks on YouTube – joins us live for the entire show.



PLUS: Mike Graham goes to war with his former Talk TV best friend Kevin O’Sullivan, as the pair share C-word insults over Plank of the Week.



AND: Ex-Sly News presenter Kay Burley proves she’s the new Carol Vorderman, as Katie Hopkins reveals the truth about Sadiq Khan’s Lawless London.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry escapes Meghan Markle before Christmas to party with his best friend Nacho in Aspen. We’ll reveal what’s really going on with Tom Sykes, author of The Royalist on Substack.