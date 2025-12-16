STARMER PLOT TO JAIL ISLAM CRITICS LIKE TOMMY ROBINSON AS PAULINE HANSON IS HERO OF BONDI

Just days after the latest Islamist attack on the west, which is now confirmed as inspired by ISIS.



But a hero has emerged in Australia in the form of Pauline Hanson, the only politician not to be booed by mourners on Bondi Beach in astonishing and emotional scenes where she met the family of the ten-year-old darling girl Matilda who was shot dead.



Meanwhile, Jeremy Clarkson has banned Starmer and every Labour MP from his pub after the twisted PM admitted he was aware of farmers plotting suicide as a result of his disgraceful tax hike.



In his Digest Dan says why the West will be lost if we allow suicidal governments like Labour and leaders like Starmer and Albo to remain in power. Then analysis from columnist and broadcaster Carol McGiffin.



PLUS: The political transformation of comic Jimmy Carr is now complete. But is this really a luvvie who we can trust?



AND: Young Bob speaks out after being despicably entrapped by Hope Not Hate in a morally reprehensible sting. We’ll reveal what really happened.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Claims Meghan Markle is plotting a Netflix return to the UK for a TV show as Thomas Markle Junior says his sister’s Hollywood career is now over after spitting on and kicking their father at the lowest moment of his life. Our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin will be here for the all the latest