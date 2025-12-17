MSM PLOT TO DESTROY PINK LADIES EXPOSED AS NIGEL FARAGE TOLD TO TOUGHEN UP ON ISLAM THREAT

The crooked and corrupt mainstream media have decided the real people they need to destroy is Britain’s Pink Ladies who have been fighting for the safety of our young girls. CNN has just launched a full frontal smear on the patriotic mums and grandmas branding them far right.



That sick attack comes as the MSM ignored the two white Australians who fought the Islamists and were shot dead because it doesn’t fit their narrative. But anger across the globe about how we have given in to Islamism is growing.



Meanwhile, the British MSM has decided the most important story is a Reform UK mayoral candidate suggesting that David Lammy doesn’t put the interests of the British people first. I wonder what gave him that idea…



Dan says Christopher Hitchens was right about made up Islamophobia plots and Nigel Farage must do more in his Digest.

Then the Superstar Panel weigh in: Father Calvin Robinson - co-host of Reclaim the Media’s Fox and Father - and the leader of Advance UK in Wales Richard Taylor.



PLUS: A right-wing breakfast war as Talk TV chooses Jeremy Kyle to go head to head with his ex-BFF Mike Graham in the mornings from the New Year and Lotus Eaters announces its own rival based breakfast show.



AND: Meghan Markle declares war on GB News, revealing she has threatened a defamation lawsuit against the channel because of comments made about her absent mother Doria Ragland by Carole Malone live on air.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: As the Royal Family gather for their annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, the behaviour from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has become even more deranged and desperate. We’ll reveal why with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.