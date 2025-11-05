TOMMY ROBINSON SUES COPS AS ISLAM TAKES OVER WEST WITH NEW YORK'S NAMDANI & LONDON'S KHAN

But GB News could be the next in the dock after allowing a guest to describe the Unite the Kingdom activist as a “homegrown terrorist” just hours after his dramatic acquittal.

But there’s a reason Tommy is the number one enemy of the state: He is fighting to stop the spread of Islam in the West, which received a terrifying boost last night with the election of the hard left communist Islamist extremist Zohran Mamdani, who doesn’t even believe the murder of Lee Rigby was terrorism.

Meanwhile, we remain sitting ducks in Islamist Europe, with a terror attacker in France today chanting Allahu Akbar and an Algerian sex offender released from HMP Wandsworth SEVEN DAYS ago, yet Calamity Lammy wouldn’t even admit it in PMQs today.

The Islam elephant in the room addressed in Dan’s Digest. Then analysis from the Superstar Panel: Father Calvin Robinson and Flag Force UK boss Joseph Moulton.

PLUS: Axel Rudakubana’s parents are finally exposed, as the Southport terrorist’s brother reveals his sociopathic and violent behaviour had been known for years.

AND: Loose Women star Jane Moore’s live audition to replace axed Mike Graham on Talk TV. We’ll show you what happened.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: As Prince Harry tries to steal his brother William’s thunder yet again, a damning new report reveals shocking details of why Hollywood has now turned on the delusional Duke and Meghan Markle. We’ll team up with Royal YouTube sensation P-Dina for the latest.