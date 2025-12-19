EVIL JESS PHILLIPS BLAMES TOMMY ROBINSON & ELON MUSK FOR UK DESTRUCTION BUT IGNORES ISLAM

Jess Phillips – the corrupted minister responsible for the Pakistani rape gang inquiry cover up – name checked Andrew Tate six times and Elon Musk eight times in an interview with Sly News, while failing to mention migrant culture or immigration even once.



But the fightback is on because Dan reveals the very first Outspoken Christmas message, which will be delivered by a fearless politician who tackles the smearing of young straight white men directly.



Well there is no one better to respond today than Britain’s number one political prisoner Lucy Connolly, who joins us alongside her Conservative councillor husband Raymond Connolly for the couple’s first ever joint interview.



PLUS: Two tier justice in Britain is out of control, with Zarah Sultanas leading deranged scenes of leftie crime outside HMP Bronzefield in support of the Palestine Action terrorists.



AND: Another BBC bombshell, as Tom Skinner plans to join Donald Trump in suing the fake news broadcaster, claiming they conspired to see him evicted first from Strictly Come Dancing after his meeting with JD Vance.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry caught up in a new race row as respected royal author Tina Brown claims he described Archie as his “little African child”, prompting a massive eruption from Montecito. We’ll reveal all the latest with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.