KING CHARLES CRISIS OVER ANDREW COVER UP REVELATIONS AS PRINCE WILLIAMS ADMITS HIS PANIC

With suggestions that the under-fire royal could step down in the next six months, citing his terminal cancer diagnosis.

This is not normal and the King’s silence will not hold. After all, the heir to the throne is now admitting in public that he is certainly not keeping calm and carrying on in what is an historic emergency for the monarch as there are now even calls for Andrew to be tried for treason in public,

In his Digest Dan looks at what Charles knew and how he can attempt to survive this growing calamity. We’re then joined by the former Head of Royal Protection Dai Davies who is now calling for a full public inquiry about what the disgraced Duke’s officers really knew and what was covered up.

Then we’re joined by the Superstar Panel: Celebrity chef and social commentator Jameson Stocks, the UK’s number one political prisoner and free speech advocate Lucy Connolly, and Reform UK campaign manager for Kensington and Chelsea and host of the brilliant news show UK Now Kezia Noble.

PLUS: GB News is forced to apologise over Laila Cunningham’s false claims about Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain, as Reform’s London mayoral candidate loses it two new media appearances as she storms off Piers Morgan Uncensored. We’ll show you what happened.

AND: The Baftas has been plunged into woke warfare as a Tourette’s row explodes over the shouting of the N-word of the movie awards show by the subject of the acclaimed movie I Swear.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle’s twisted plan to use the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal to re-write her narrative when it comes to the British Royal Family has been rumbled. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for all the latest.