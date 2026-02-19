Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

ANDREW ARREST SPARKS HISTORIC CRISIS FOR ROYAL FAMILY WITH CALL FOR WILLIAM TO BECOME KING

The British monarchy faces its most perilous fight for survival since the abdication crisis 90 years ago
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
Feb 19, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – the brother of King Charles and uncle of Prince William – is arrested in an audacious police raid on the King’s Sandringham Estate on his 66th birthday for misconduct in public office, as he is now facing potential life in prison.

It’s a breathtaking development on a historic day for the Royal Family for all the wrong reasons, as royal author Andrew Lownie predicts Andrew WILL face charges, but that his ex-wife Fergie and the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will also be dragged into this massive scandal.

Many royal experts are predicting this quagmire will lead to the abdication of King Charles and Prince William taking the throne and ex-head of royal protection Dai Davies has told us today that this is a cover up that goes to the heart of the British deep state.

Dan will take you through the coverage on Andrew’s arrest and the new abdication crisis you won’t get from the MSM in a special Digest next. Then Christine and Neil Hamilton join us for analysis.

PLUS: A Charlie Kirk-inspired death threat against Rupert Lowe has erupted online - which he attributes to Laila Cunningham’s description of his new party as ‘Neo-Nazi’. The bitter war between Reform UK and Restore Britain hits a shocking new low. We’ll bring you all the latest.

AND: Tommy Robinson defies an ISIS threat by vowing to return to London for the Unite the Kingdom rally, but overnight he has arrived in the US, where he is believed to be safer given the Islamist attempt to harm him. We’ll show you what he has to say.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: A special live edition with Lady Colin Campbell on how the monarchy can deal with the biggest threat to its survival in 90 years after the arrest of ex-Prince Andrew today.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Wootton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture