RUPERT LOWE HITS BACK AT SICK FARAGE ATTACK OVER MASS DEPORTATIONS AS RESTORE BRITAIN SURGES

It’s sent Reform UK’s Nigel Farage into a meltdown, finally admitting in a fit of pique that he axed Rupert from the party over his position on mass deportations.

Rupert will respond live on Outspoken.

And the UK right appears to be re-shaping around Restore Britain with UKIP leader Nick Tenconi making a merger offer. He’ll be here too.

PLUS: Paloma Faith is exposed as a gender traitor. The Superstar Panel will weigh in on that: activist Kellie-Jay Keen, Restore Britain campaigner and YouTube star Montgomery Toms, and Advance UK national political director Richard Thomson.

AND: King Charles’s ultimate nightmare seems to be coming true with ex-Prince Andrew now being probed by seven police forces, including over sex trafficking allegations.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince William speaks out in an emotional and personal interview amidst the growing royal crisis. We’ll have all the latest with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.