RUPERT LOWE HITS BACK AT SICK FARAGE ATTACK OVER MASS DEPORTATIONS AS RESTORE BRITAIN SURGES

Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe is standing by for his first live TV interview since launching Restore Britain as a national party in the most viral political video of the past decade
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
Feb 18, 2026

It’s sent Reform UK’s Nigel Farage into a meltdown, finally admitting in a fit of pique that he axed Rupert from the party over his position on mass deportations.

Rupert will respond live on Outspoken.

And the UK right appears to be re-shaping around Restore Britain with UKIP leader Nick Tenconi making a merger offer. He’ll be here too.

PLUS: Paloma Faith is exposed as a gender traitor. The Superstar Panel will weigh in on that: activist Kellie-Jay Keen, Restore Britain campaigner and YouTube star Montgomery Toms, and Advance UK national political director Richard Thomson.

AND: King Charles’s ultimate nightmare seems to be coming true with ex-Prince Andrew now being probed by seven police forces, including over sex trafficking allegations.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince William speaks out in an emotional and personal interview amidst the growing royal crisis. We’ll have all the latest with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.

