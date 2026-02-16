RUPERT LOWE WAR TO SAVE BRITAIN AS REFORM UK GB NEWS & TALK TV LAUNCH DIRTY TRICKS CAMPAIGN

For Donald Trump, the announcement came after descending the escalators in Trump Tower in New York. For Rupert, it came on his 550-acre farm located in Gloucestershire, as he promised mass immigration to the UK will be reversed – and didn’t sugarcoat how difficult this will be either.



Cue hysteria from the Reformists and MSM who believe there must only be once choice – an Islam and Tory-infested Reform UK, which is now proudly boasting about its socialist policies.



But can Rupert reunite the right and what’s really going on with the proposed merger with Ben Habib’s Advance UK?

Things are looking a little rocky as we come on air today. Dan will share an exclusive statement from Ben Habib in his Digest.

Then on the Superstar Panel today: Advance UK college member Howard Cox, alongside X sensation Bernie Spofforth of If This Is True, who is known as Artemis For Now on the Elon Musk platform, and Lee Mitchell, the independent journalist who runs the YouTube channel LBL.



PLUS: Tommy Robinson flees the country after receiving this shock threat from ISIS delivered by UK cops.

AND: As pressure mounts for police to finally launch a police investigation into the royal formerly known as Prince Andrew, Prince William is launching a PR offensive, making it clear that he wanted the disgraced ex-royal banished after his Newsnight interview debacle.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: We’ll team up with the Royal News Network to reveal why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proved they’re the biggest hypocrites in the world over the weekend.