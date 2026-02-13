RHIANNON WHYTE'S FURIOUS MUM LETS RIP AT STARMER & JESS PHILLIPS AS SHE EXPOSES SOUTHPORT PRESSURE

She worked through her brave and brilliant mother Siobhan Whyte.

It’s a story that shames our politicians and mainstream media so they have largely decided to ignore it.

On October 20 2024 while walking to Bescot Stadium railway station in Walsall after finishing her shift at 11pm, Deng Majek followed Rhiannon who was on the phone to her friend. Majek then launched a frenzied attack once Rhiannon arrived at the station, in which he stabbed her 23 times with a screwdriver. She suffered at least 11 injuries to her skull, one wound so deep it pierced her brain stem. This despicable monster then left Rhiannon lying on the ground of the station platform fighting for her life and threw her phone into a nearby river.

He then stopped by a shop to buy alcohol and was caught dancing and laughing on CCTV before later being arrested by police. Rhiannon died in hospital three days later.

Her family have understandably been left devastated, their lives changed forever because of the inexplicable actions of a creature who should never have been in the country.

Now, Siobhan is working with Reform UK’s Orla Minihane to set up the Rhiannon Whyte Foundation to provide support for families who have lost a daughter, sister or wife and for children who have lost a mother to murder. The organisation aims to allow those who have been left behind to rebuild their lives after the most unimaginable of tragedies.

Today she reveals her full horrifying past two years to Dan, as she attacks Labour’s Keir Starmer as “disgusting” and Jess Phillips as “vile’ – and reveals the police told her they didn’t want Rhiannon’s story to “turn into another Southport”.

