TERRORISM COMES TO LONDON CLASSROOM AS TEEN YELLS ALLAHU AKBAR DURING STABBING

Islamist terror comes to Britain’s classrooms, as a teenager stabbed a 12 and 13-year-old at school in North London while shouting "Allahu Akbar" in an attack now being probed by terror police
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
Feb 11, 2026

But the cops, the MSM and even our Prime Minister want to gaslight us into believing this is a story about knife crime not Islamism.

Meanwhile, in Canada overnight it’s another trans gunman shooting up a school, this time leaving at least nine dead in British Columbia, yet the MSM are calling the killer a female in a dress or a gun person.

In his Digest Dan will argue why we must stop protecting dangerous ideologies ahead of protecting our children.
Then the Superstar Panel weighs in: Co-host of Reclaim the Media’s Fox and Father, Father Calvin Robinson, and Emma Kenny, host of Emma Kenny True Crime on YouTube, who is also currently on a hit tour all over the UK.

PLUS: The real Zack Polanski exposed, as it turned out the Tit Whisperer was a Lib Dem weirdo before going all in with the Islamist Greens.
AND: Simon Jordan vs Eni Aluko on Talk Sport breaks the internet, but what happened off camera during their explosive ad break row. We’ll tell you.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Shock new claims that King Charles is shielding Andrew from proper police investigation, as Andrew Lownie issues a bombshell new report about bodies being buried on royal estates. We’ll have all the latest with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.

