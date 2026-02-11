TERRORISM COMES TO LONDON CLASSROOM AS TEEN YELLS ALLAHU AKBAR DURING STABBING

But the cops, the MSM and even our Prime Minister want to gaslight us into believing this is a story about knife crime not Islamism.



Meanwhile, in Canada overnight it’s another trans gunman shooting up a school, this time leaving at least nine dead in British Columbia, yet the MSM are calling the killer a female in a dress or a gun person.



In his Digest Dan will argue why we must stop protecting dangerous ideologies ahead of protecting our children.

Then the Superstar Panel weighs in: Co-host of Reclaim the Media’s Fox and Father, Father Calvin Robinson, and Emma Kenny, host of Emma Kenny True Crime on YouTube, who is also currently on a hit tour all over the UK.



PLUS: The real Zack Polanski exposed, as it turned out the Tit Whisperer was a Lib Dem weirdo before going all in with the Islamist Greens.

AND: Simon Jordan vs Eni Aluko on Talk Sport breaks the internet, but what happened off camera during their explosive ad break row. We’ll tell you.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Shock new claims that King Charles is shielding Andrew from proper police investigation, as Andrew Lownie issues a bombshell new report about bodies being buried on royal estates. We’ll have all the latest with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.