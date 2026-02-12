Dan Wootton Outspoken

JIM RATCLIFFE WAR WITH SLIPPERY STARMER AS HE REVEALS UK HAS BEEN COLONISED BY IMMIGRANTS

The MSM, elite class and Slippery Starmer himself have gone into meltdown
Feb 12, 2026

Because Sir Jim Ratcliffe – one of Britain’s biggest success stories – dared to deliver the difficult truth about the Disunited Kingdom: We have been colonised by immigrants.

Cue a deranged pile on from a political class desperate to stop talking about Two Tier Keir’s satanic Labour; much easier to deride someone deeply concerned about the destruction of our culture.

Indeed, the people who hate us most – including those deluded millionaires James O’Brien and Lenny Henry – are pushing even harder at this perilous moment to shut us up if we challenge the failed multiculturalism and diversity project.

Yet there’s so much reason to worry every day: Mick Jagger’s fiance was brutally attacked in Sadiq Khan’s London and the accused school stabber found a mosque after shouting Alluh Akbar turns out to be an Afghan.

We’re joined today by Rafe Haydel-Mankoo – historian, author, broadcaster and fellow at the New Culture Forum – to analyse it all.

PLUS: Dominic Cummings warns street violence will soon be coming if the UK continues down this path.

AND: A new crisis for the Royal Family and King Charles as it’s revealed they loaned £12 million in a futile bid to save Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the abdication debate grows, as we reveal the results of a bombshell Outspoken poll.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: New fears for the health of King Charles. Our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin will join us for that.

