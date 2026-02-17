RESTORE RACE WAR AS FARAGE ADMITS HE KICKED RUPERT LOWE OUT OF REFORM OVER MASS DEPORTATION

That was just the start of an epic Farage freak out today. The reason he is panicked is that his contrasting position on the key issue dividing the British right is set to see Restore Britain become a major force, with even American MAGA superstar reporters realising Rupert’s on the farm launch is the most viral political video of the past decade as the party hits 60,000 members.

Now Reform’s Gorton and Denton by-election candidate Matt Goodwin has launched a race war against Restore supporters before being exposed by Connor Tomlinson.

Dan will track the shocking developments in his Digest. Then the Superstar Panel respond: Leo Kearse, the comedian and commentator behind the hit self-titled YouTube channel, Peter C Barnes, the man behind the brilliant Substack Stranger Views, and Lucy White, public policy commentator and Restore Britain supporter.

PLUS: GB News descends into civil war after giving star billing to hated Covid and big pharma lunatic Dr Hilary Jones. In one corner Andrew Pierce and in the other his ex-cohost Bev Turner.

AND: A British civil war warning from Colonel Richard Kemp that we should all take seriously.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: A bombshell new book reveals the true feelings of Catherine, the Princess of Wales, towards Meghan Markle. We’ll analyse with our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin.