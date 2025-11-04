TOMMY ROBINSON LASHES OUT AT MSM AFTER NOT GUILTY VERDICT COVER UP AMID GB NEWS WITCH HUNT

But the MSM coverage has been typically distorted and disgusting today, with Tommy ambushing a regime journalist in heated scenes outside the court about the lack of honesty regarding the judge’s damning verdict.

And sadly the increasingly corrupted GB News was the worst, refusing to engage with our Lauren Lunn Farrow about their ban on Tommy, before physically abusing Outspoken’s producer.

Meanwhile, the MSM remain focussed on branding anyone racist and hate mongering for speaking out about the knife attack slaughter on ten innocents on a train on Saturday night, which clearly could have been prevented by the police.

Everything you need to know about Tommy Robinson’s verdict in Dan’s Digest.

Then analysis from the Superstar Panel: Pro freedom campaigner and legal expert Elizabeth Fox, and social commentator Leilani Dowding.

PLUS: The Ofcommunists come for Kevin O’Sullivan and Talk in the latest free speech row to hit Britain, as the British Bashing Corporation is exposed for doctoring a Donald Trump speech in a hammer blow to the reputation of the UK’s corrupted state broadcaster.

AND: Fuming Ricky Gervais attacks London’s failed Mayor Sadiq Khan in an extraordinary new advertising row. We’ll show you his sweary video.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: King Charles has lashed out at Prince William behind-the-scenes for risking leaving the British public with a King Harry and Queen Meghan. I’ll reveal the details of this astonishing row which has been revealed in a bombshell new royal book.